The New People’s Army (NPA) released Tuesday two soldiers and six militiamen which were part of 14 persons the rebels abducted in Agusan del Sur in December 2018.

Capt. Regie Go, public affairs officer of the 4th Infantry Division, said two soldiers and the six Civil Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) members were released in the vicinity of Purok 9, Sitio Hugmakan, Brangay San Juan, Bayugan City around 2:25 pm.

Twelve Cafgus and two soldiers were abducted by the NPAs after they attacked a detachment in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur on December 19, 2018.

Six Cafgu members were released in the vicinity of Barangay San Juan, Bayugan City last February 14

Major General Felimon Santos Jr., head of the Eastern Mindanao Command, confirmed the release but added the military did not suspend its operation against the rebels.

“There was no (suspension of military operation) SOMO and we continue our military operations and we believe that it contributed for the NPA’s to negotiate with a third party,” he said.

Capt. Go said the hostages were received by Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence 'Bong' Go, presidential son Sebastian Duterte and Agusan del Sur Governor Adolph Edward Plaza.

Freed were Corporal Eric Manangan, Private First Class Darlino Carino, CAA members (Cafgu Active Auxiliar) Jimuel Acebedo, Abel Iligan, Jan-jan Iligan, Rolando Quiao, Gabriel Iligan and James Iligan.

Capt. Go said the soldiers and Cafgus were brought to Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City for medical examination and debriefing.

“The NPA terrorists released the hostages for propaganda and media mileage only. But the psychological and emotional trauma that they gave to the families of the hostages will remain,” he said.

“The hostages will be given time to be with their loved ones, however, they will be undergoing medical and psychological treatment to ensure they are in good physical and mental health,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS