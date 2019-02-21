Another a brick-like package suspected to contain cocaine was found by a 16-year-old student in Quezon Province last Sunday, a police officer said Wednesday.

Senior Supt Osmundo De Guzman, Quezon Province police director, said the student, identified as Raymond Divina, found a pack of white substance along the shoreline of Sitio Banlag Brgy Villamanzano Norte, Perez town around 3 pm.

De Guzman said the student “spotted the pack while picking seashell and he brought it in the shore and punched holes... to see what's inside.”

“Seeing just soggy matter with bad smell he discarded and left it. It was only later when he saw the news on TV about the pack found in Mauban that is similar to what he found, he told his parents about the pack,” he said.

“The parents informed barangay captain Banton who immediately informed Perez Municipal Police Station (on Tuesday night),” he added.

De Guzman said the “recovered item will be sent to provincial laboratory, Lucena City to determine its content.”

“Likewise, coordination with fishermen is being undertaken for possible recovery if other packs wash ashore,” he said.

De Guzman said following the recoveries of cocaine at the shores of Quezon province, the police is offering one sack of rice in exchange of each pack if it will be surrendered to authorities.

In an ambush interview in Camp Crame, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde expressed support on the effort of the government authorities to provide reward to those who will surrender cocaine.

“Yes that is good because actually from what I know there are other reward money from PDEA, what we call the project Eagle Eye. I think that project of PDEA is still standing,” he said.

“That is why the rice is just a.. token of appreciation of our regional offices,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS