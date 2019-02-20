Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana thanked the Supreme Court (SC) for its decision upholding the constitutionality for extending martial law in Mindanao until the end of 2019.

“I thank the SC for agreeing with us. This has and will continue to greatly help our counter terrorism and fight against rebellious forces in Mindanao,” said Lorenzana.

The Supreme Court, voting 9-4, upheld the government's petition to justify its extension of martial law in Mindanao.

Arsenio Andolong, DND Public Affairs Service chief, said the department also welcomes the SC decision.

“The Department of National Defense welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court upholding the constitutionality of Martial Law extension in Mindanao,” he said

“The public can rest assured that our brave defenders will remain steadfast in their duties to safeguard our communities from the threat of rebellion, terrorism, and violent extremism, and ensure that the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) will remain unhampered and protected from possible peace spoilers,” he added.

Brig. Gen Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman, said the military is “elated that the Supreme Court, with the Associate Justices voting 9-4, upheld the constitutionality of the President’s extension of Martial Law (ML) in Mindanao until 31 December 2019.”

“The AFP is also pleased that Congress, in a joint session in December 2018, voted 235-28-1 granting the extension of ML in Mindanao,” he said.

“These are affirmations of two things: first, of the existence of serious threats that attempt to rise publicly and take arms against Government to remove from the allegiance of government and its laws territory of the Philippines or any part thereof and deprive the President any of his powers or prerogatives; and second, of the AFP’s unwavering commitment to suppress and defeat all such threats,” he added.

Arevalo said “the AFP leadership under General Benjamin Madrigal, Jr. vows that every soldier, airman, sailor, and marine shall lawfully and conscientiously enforce ML to crush all threats-especially local and international terrorists groups and their supporters ?that are determined to dismember the country and undermine the integrity of its territory by establishing a 'wilayat' in Mindanao.” Robina Asido/DMS