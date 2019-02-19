An alleged member of New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a 30-minute encounter in Misamis Occidental on Monday.

Capt. Clint Antipala, spokesman of the 1st Infantry Division, said the encounter between the rebels and the members of 10th Infantry Battalion occurred in the vicinity of Brgy San Pedro, Aloran, Misamis Occidental around 9:40 am.

Antipala said, according to Lt. Col. John Andrada, the commanding officer of 10th Infantry Battalion, the presence of armed group was reported by civilians.

“The encounter was the result of the information received by our troops from a concerned civilian who reported the presence of an armed group in their community while we are conducting community security operations,” Andrada said.

Antipala said residents reported to Army personnel these armed men were trying to recruit the youth to join their movement and extorting from the populace.

He said the encounter also resulted in an undetermined number of wounded based on the blood stains seen along routes where the gunmen withdrew.

Antipala said government forces recovered one AK 47 rifle, three magazines and subversive documents with high intelligence value owned by the rebels.

“Additional troops are now in the area conducting pursuit operations to run after the fleeing rebels while members of the Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) conducted investigation in the encounter site,” Antipala said.

“Troops of 10th Infantry Battalion are also in close communication with the barangay officials to ensure the safety and security of the residents in the area,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS