The New People’s Army (NPA) released six of the 12 militiamen they have abducted in Agusan del Sur last year but continued to hold on to the two soldiers

Major General Felimon Santos, chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said the Civil Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) members were released around 6 pm last Thursday.

He said the victims who were freed by their abductors through a third party facilitator were subsequently turned over to 401st Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division at Purok 12-A, Pobalacion, Sibagat, Agusan del Sur.

Santos said the freed Cafgu Active Auxiliary (CAA) members were CAA1 Jurian Gaviola; CAA1 Marson Iligan; CAA1 Bienvinido Lamion; CAA1 Eddie Tindoy; CAA1 Sanny Malobay; and CAA1 Hermito Iligan.

Santos also noted that “the release was brought about by the pressure of the relentless military operations to rescue the said troops.”

“As of this time, our units in the area are conducting military operations to rescue the remaining troops who are still being held and used as human shields and propaganda subject by the NPAs,” he said.

It can be recalled that 12 militiamen and two soldiers were abducted by the NPA when they attacked a detachment in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur on December 2018.

Santos said following their release the militiamen will be given time to talk with their immediate families, before they will undergo normal processing such as medical check-up and debriefing. Robina Asido/DMS