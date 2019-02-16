The Department of Transportation on Friday formally started construction of the 38-kilometer Philippine National Railways (PNR) Clark Phase 1 from Tutuban to Malolos.

In a ground-breaking ceremony led by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade in Malolos, he said with this project, passengers can now go from Manila to Clark in 45 minutes.

Tugade expressed his gratitude to the Sumitomo-Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd. but reminded them to make sure to complete the project within the contract period and the amount committed.

“And we are happy because we have Sumitomo Mitsui to be starting the project. Sir we are happy that we tie up with you today but please I remind you starting a project is one thing, completing the project is another. While I’m happy and say I have started the project, I hope and I will watch you so that the project will be completed,” he said.

The first three stations to be constructed will be Balagtas, Guiguinto and Malolos followed by Tutuban, Solis, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Meycauayan, Marilao, and Bocaue.

The contract for the railway project was signed last January 21 and it is expected to be completed in 2021.

Batan said the Tutuban-Malolos project is worth P149 billion, where P93 billion will be funded by the Japanese government under JICA.

He said P55 billion will be for the construction from Tutuban to Bocaue and the P27 billion will be from Bocaue to Malolos.

“The remaining will be for the rolling stock and train electrical,” said Batan.

Tugade said this project was made possible after the Duterte administration settled the North Rail issue with the Chinese government , a five-year row which ended in 2017. The North Rail undertaking was cancelled by the Philippine government in 2010 and in 2012 China National Machinery Industry Corp. (Sinomach) called off the project and began arbitration proceedings.

“This project which we are now commemorating would not be possible and will not be possible if not for a fact that this administration has settled with North Rail, the Chinese government so that we settled without cost,” said Tugade.

“Now we can start the project, now we can finish the project without any difficulty or obstruction being cause by that project, once upon a time referred to as the North Rail,” he said.

Batan said 91 percent of the 38-kilometer alignment from Tutuban to Malolos ''is already free and clear.''

Tugade expressed his appreciation to JICA for the support it gave to all the projects they have.

He hoped JICA can maintain the preferred interest rate they give to the Philippines.

“I just hope that even though we will go up the ladder of our classification as a borrower, you will still maintain the preferred rate next year,” he said.

Batan said the Philippines has the second largest pipeline of Japan-funded railway projects, next only to India.

Tugade said making the Filipino lives comfortable is the “gift” of President Rodrigo Duterte to the people.

He also assured all contracts entered into by the DoTR is executed without corruption.

The PNR Clark 2 Malolos- Clark, Pampanga route, spanning 53 kilometers, will still undergo public bidding.

The 56 kilometer Manila- Calamba route will consist of 20 stations.

It will consist of 37 stations, 48 trains and 8-car trains (inclusive of seven airport express trains), and a double-track fully elevated railway system, that will connect Central Luzon Region, the National Capital Region (NCR), and Calabarzon Region.

The NSCR Extension Project will be co-financed by JICA and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with a total cost of P777.55 billion. Ella Dionisio/DMS