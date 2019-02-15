An alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed while two were wounded in an encounter with government troops in Laguna on Thursday.

Brigadier General Arnulfo Burgos Jr., commander of the 202nd Brigade, said the encounter happened at Sitio Pinamintian, Barangay San Buenaventura, Luisiana around 9:20 am.

"Today’s encounter was the result of the 80th Infantry Battalion and the 2nd Jungle Fighter Company’s (2JFC) pursuit operations in Infanta, Quezon," he said.

Burgos said the rebels involved in the encounter were those who recently burned heavy equipment in the province.

"The arsonists were forced to withdraw towards Quezon-Laguna boundary in their attempt to escape our troops belonging to 80th Infantry Battalion. However, soldiers from 1st Infantry Battalion who were conducting complementary operations were able to intercept them," he said.

Burgos said the fleeing rebels were intercepted by another group of soldiers of 1st IB at Brgy Kalangay, Lucban, Quezon resulting in a 15-minute firefight.

He said the first encounter resulted in the killing of a rebel and wounding of two female NPA members.

"Per informant's revelation was there were two female CNTs (communist terrorists) wounded in the first encounter", Burgos said.

He said troops recovered two M16 magazines, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), detonators with wires, ten fixed tents, one tablet, eight cellular phones (two of them smart phones), one Baofeng radio, one NPA terrorists flag, one pack medicines, three bags and other training materials at the encounter site.

Burgos said troops are pursuing the alleged NPAs. "Checkpoints are also being established in the area," he said.

Major General Rhoderick Parayno, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, lauded the latest accomplishments of the troops.

“We will show the NPAs that their anti-people activities will not pass unpunished. They have lost the trust and support of the people. Information received by our intelligence operatives pointed their hideout," said Parayno.

"We are not ruthless. I'm offering them refuge. If they want to be with their families and live peaceful, normal and productive lives, we will welcome them to just return to the fold of the law," he said.

"I guarantee their safety and I'll make sure that they receive all the benefits due them offered by the government", he added. Robina Asido/DMS