The military will continue its operation to free soldiers and militiamen the New People's Army abducted last December in Agusan del Sur.

“The Armed Forces will continue the operation with the purpose of rescuing the kidnap victims. We will not negotiate with the terrorists,” Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos, chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command said Wednesday.

Santos reiterates the government’s position not to negotiate with terrorists after the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) posted a video in social media showing Private First Class Darlino Carino Jr. who was asking for a suspension of military operation (SOMO) against the NPA to give way for their release.

“To my Commanding Officer Major. Muana, sir, please help us to expedite our release. If you could allow it, we ask for a SOMO. To Fr. Eddie Dumalig, Father please help us. I know you have certain influence down there,” he said.

“To Mr. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, all I ask is to have our release expedited through a cessation of military operation. That is all I ask so that I could be with my wife and child also because our wedding anniversary nears,” he added.

Santos insists that the NPA release them without conditions. “The terrorists can release them if they want to without giving any condition,” he said.

In his video, Carino who is wearing a blue shirt introduced himself and emphasized that the rebels treat them well.

“I am PFC Darlino Carino Jr., 29 years old from Upper Bicutan, Taguig, Metro Manila. We were caught by surprise when they (NPA) attacked us on December 19, 2018,” he said.

“They were kind to us. They did not hurt us. We eat what everyone eats. Nobody takes advantage,” he added.

Carino also assures his family he is fine and they do not have to worry.

Two soldiers, including Carino and 12 militiamen, were abducted by rebels after they raided a detachment in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur on December 19, 2018. Robina Asido/DMS