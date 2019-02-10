Soldiers recovered war materiel after a 30-minute encounter with alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Negros Oriental on Friday afternoon.

Captain Eduardo Precioso, spokesman of the 3rd Infantry Division, said the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Sitio Baliw, Barangay Bactic, Mabinay, Negros Oriental around 1:30 pm.

Precioso said troops were deployed in response to the reported presence of rebels conducting extortion y within the community.

“Troops of the 15th Infantry Battalion responded after a number of concerned residents reported extortion activities in their barangay,” he said.

“This event is a proof that the CPP-NPA terrorist has lost mass base after their supporters have completely turned their backs on them,” he added.

Precioso said soldiers recovered a M16 rifle; 11 magazines, one improvised explosive device , one rifle grenade, one Icom radio, ammunition, subversive documents and personnel belongings.

“No casualties were reported on the government side while bloodstains were found near the encounter site,” he said.

Precioso said government forces were pursuing the alleged rebels. Robina Asido/DMS