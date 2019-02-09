The Department of National Defense (DND) welcomes approval of the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) bill by the House of Representative.

“The Department of National Defense welcomes the approval on the second reading by the House of Representatives of the proposed bill to reinstate mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Program for Grades 11 and 12,” DND public affairs director Arsenio Andolong said in a statement issued on Thursday night.

“As the voice of the Filipino people, our Representatives’ votes truly reflect the collective sentiments of our people, especially the Filipino youth who will greatly benefit from the ROTC program which aims to instill patriotism, love of country, moral and spiritual values, respect for human rights and adherence to the Constitution,” he added.

Andolong said the defense department thanked the legislators for supporting the proposed bill.

“We thank our legislators for their strong support and appeal to both chambers of Congress to fast track this key defense advocacy of developing the Filipino youth as our nation’s future defenders, patriots and leaders,” he said.

“This legislation will also strengthen our reserve force which is an important component of our national defense and security,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS