Malaca?ang assured on Wednesday that the Department of Justice will do its job to determine if there will be probable cause to indict former government officials, including then President Benigno Aquino III, over the anti-dengue vaccine controversy.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement after the House committee on good government and public accountability recommended the filing of criminal and administrative charges against Aquino, former Health Secretary Janette Garin, former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad and several others.

"Let the legal process take its course and those found responsible be held administratively, criminally and civilly liable. The Department of Justice will perform its task of evaluating the evidence presented before it and rule on the existence of probable cause against the respondents," he said.

"We reiterate the policy of the Administration that whoever transgresses the law will have to account for it regardless of the social status and the political affiliation of the transgressor," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

The House panel said Aquino and others should be held liable for the alleged violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and technical malversation over the multi-billion peso purchase of Dengvaxia vaccine.

The vaccine is being blamed for the death of several children who suffered dengue for the first time but already received doses of the supposed anti-dengue medicine. Celerina Monte/DMS