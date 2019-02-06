The Philippine National Police (PNP) clarified that the twin explosions in a cathedral in Jolo is not yet a “closed case”.

Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said a case is considered “solved” if some suspects are arrested and appropriate charges were filed against them.

“We would just like to clarify that filing of case against the five suspects in Sulu only makes the case solved and not closed,” Banac said in a phone-patch interview with reporters on Tuesday.

“The manhunt operation against the remaining suspects is still ongoing,” he added.

He clarified that Kammah Pae alias Kamah who surrendered to authorities last weekend is not the primary suspect.

“He’s not really the mastermind, the certain (Hatib Hajan) Sawadjaan is the really mastermind,” said Banac.

“He (Kamah) is the trusted lieutenant, top operative of Sawadjaan. (Kamah is) The one who took care of the alleged suicide bombers. The group of Kamah is the one who pick-up, sheltered, took care of the bombers until they were able to succeed on their plan to bomb the Jolo cathedral,” he added.

Banac said Kamah denied his involvement but the four other suspects said he escorted the alleged Indonesian suspects.

The PNP spokesman said they are still waiting for the results of the DNA test that will determine whether the suspects were foreigners.

“Well, what we are saying is all our evidence is pointing at a possibility of suicide bombing. That’s what we are saying. The conclusion of suicide bombing is still there until we have the scientific evidence that will prove that it is true,” said Banac.

On Monday, the Sulu Provincial Police Office filed 23 counts of murder, 95 counts of multiple frustrated murder and damage to property against Kamah and his group; and seven others including Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan and Usman Absara. Ella Dionisio/DMS