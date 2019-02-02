Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Friday ordered the administrative relief of Nueva Vizcaya's provincial director and chief of police of Aritao municipal police for apparent lapses in the investigation on the killing of National Democratic Front (NDF) peace consultant Randy Malayao.

Senior Supt. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said Albayalde ordered the relief of Senior Superintendent Jeremias Aglugub as provincial director, and Chief Inspector Geovanni Cejes of Aritao police.

The PNP said media were allegedly able to handle pieces of evidence in the crime scene before investigators arrived.

He said Cagayan Valley Police Regional Director Jose Mario Espino will designate replacements.

Malayao was shot twice by a gunman who boarded a Victory Liner bus parked at a terminal in Aritao on Wednesday. The gunman boarded a motorcycle driven by another male and fled.

Crime scene investigators recovered two bullet casings from a gun of an unknown caliber. Ella Dionisio/DMS