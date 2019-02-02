Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to assist the Philippines in the fight against terrorism, Malacanang said.

In a statement Thursday night, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev called on President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday afternoon.

"The Russian Ambassador reiterated their condolences for the deaths caused by the twin explosions in Jolo and condemned the incident while reaffirming their country's commitment to help our nation combat terrorism," he said.

The envoy also renewed Russia's commitment to assist the Philippine national defense to significantly improve its capabilities, he said.

Israeli Ambassador Rafael Harpaz also paid a courtesy call on Duterte on Thursday.

The envoy also relayed Israel's condolences for the affected families resulting from the twin bombings in a cathedral in Jolo on January 27.

At least 22 people have died and over a hundred others were injured in the bomb attack in Jolo.

Panelo said Harpaz also reported Israel had already ratified the agreements on opening and improving opportunities for overseas Filipinos in Israel, particularly for caregivers and those working in the hotel industry.

Duterte thanked the two ambassadors for their expression of sympathy for the victims of the Jolo twin blasts, Panelo said. Celerina Monte/DMS