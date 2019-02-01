Authorities are looking for two suspects In the grenade explosion inside a mosque in Zamboanga City where two persons were killed and four wounded on Wednesday.

''So far we have two persons of interest and we have leads on how to identify them. We cannot just share to you the operation details. Our investigation is continuous,” Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Luis Licup, Zamboanga Peninsula police director, said in a television interview Thursday.

Licup said provincial police directors were also directed to coordinate with other “faith-based groups” in their area.

“We have ordered all our provincial directors to get in touch with other faith-based groups and in fact yesterday all of our provincial offices have conducted their own (investigation) and in the city it was led by no less than the mayor herself,” he said.

“The investigation is ongoing and in fact our case conferences continue and we also get support from the (Armed Forces of the Philippines) AFP, the other agencies of government. The intelligence community is very busy in gathering leads,” Licup added.

Licup assures the public authorities were doing their best to solve the case.

“We are doing all our best to solve the incident, get to the bottom of the case and file of course the necessary charges against these people,” he said.

“We enjoin everyone to be sober. We don't want that this will lead to another incident of this nature,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS