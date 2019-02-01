The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said authorities are trying to identify two sets of bodies mangled during the explosion in Jolo last Sunday.

“If they are going to see (this), it’s like two sets. It does not belong to the same person,” said Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs chief Thursday.

“Head and part of the back, then foot, arm and torso,” he said referring to a set of body parts recovered at the explosion site.

Detoyato said other body parts believed to be from another persons were found 50 meters away from the front of the church. These includes “scalp, part of head from the jaw.”

He said these were being processed by the Scene of the Crime Operative (SOCO).

“We do not have capabilities when it comes to technical details,” Detoyato said.

Despite recovery of shredded body parts at the blast site, Detoyato said the military cannot confirmed if these were the suicide bombers.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana mentioned the possible involvement of suicide bombers on the Jolo bombing.

Lorenzana said the second explosion in front of the church was possibly made by a suicide bomber, but he emphasized this is still being verified. Robina Asido/DMS