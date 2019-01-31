A lady barangay captain seeking a congressional seat in Quezon City in the 2019 midterm elections and her driver were killed in an ambush Wednesday morning.

Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City police district director, said killed were Crisell Belmi Beltran, chairman of Barangay Bagong Silangan, and her driver, Melchor Salita.

Beltran's opponents for the city's second congressional district are Councilor Precious Hipolito-Castelo, Dante Liban, Annie Rosa Susano and Virgil Garcia.

“We are also considering politics as among the motives since Beltran is seeking a seat in the second congressional district,” Esquivel said.

Superintendent Joel Villanueva, Batasan Police Station 6 commander, said Beltran was at the front passenger seat of a Ford Everest as they headed to JP Rizal street when four men on two motorcycles appeared.

The gunmen fired at Beltran's vehicle which veered off the road and slammed into a house.

“They came from the barangay hall and were on their way to another engagement,” Villanueva said in a phone interview.

Rescuers rushed Beltran to the FEU Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Salita was also declared dead on arrival at the Malvar General Hospital.

Beltran's three other companions seated at the back were not hurt. A boy was hit by a stray bullet on his knee and is confined at the East Avenue Medical Center. DMS