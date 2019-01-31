Malacanang said the big jump in a global anti-corruption watchdog's index '' is a validation that the Duterte administration is making significant strides in promoting accountability and good governance in the public sector.''

On Tuesday, Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index said the Philippines ranked 99th out of 180 countries in 2018 from 111th in 2017.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has employed a wide range of measures, from firing military and civilian officials to issuing an order for freedom of information for strict compliance by the Executive Department and cutting red tape in line agencies.

Panelo said that since corruption ''has significantly developed within our country's system of governance'', removing this is ''a constant battle which entails more work on our part.''

''Despite...challenges which confront the Administration, we commit not just to improve our country's ranking but to stay on track in combating the iniquities of corruption as we vow to end its culture in government,'' said Panelo in a statement. DMS