The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said they will lift a lockdown in the area where the explosion happened in Jolo once their investigators finish gathering evidence.

“The locked down being implemented in the capital of Jolo, Sulu is expected to be lifted as soon as the evidence gathering process is completed by the investigators looking into the deadly explosion at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral last January 27, 2019,” PNP spokesman Senior Superintendent Bernard Banac said in a press conference.

“The lockdown is in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene and we conduct thorough sweep of the area that includes the setting up of checkpoints in the surrounding areas because we need to seek through the area and ensure that there are no bombs remaining in the area,” he said.

He said PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said there are “no restrictions” in movement of Jolo residence while the lockdown is in effect.

“The lockdown is just a precautionary measure in support on the ongoing security operation to established strong, control holds in ingress and egress,” Banac said.

He added it also allow investigators more flexibility to move around the area.

“As much as we wanted to restore normalcy and business activities soonest, we have to make thorough swift of the town to preempt another possible incident,” according to Albayalde.

The PNP said the nationwide heightened alert condition aims to harden the soft targets against similar incidents.

Banac said there seemed to be a lapse in their security measures.

“While the investigation is ongoing we also need to review on what happen exactly, who are those probably responsible why the incident took place and how the bomb were able to get in the cathedral,” he added.

He added the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines is not communicating with the PNP to request for additional security.

“Even without the request from them, our police is instructed to provide security to all places of convergence, not only to church but school, market place and all other public places,” said Banac.

He said they will not inspect people who go to church.

“We will never intrude to the religious freedom of the people The Philippine National Police respect the human rights of all people, freedom to express their beliefs and worship,” said Banac.

He told the public to not fear stricter checkpoints they will be implementing and more police operations. Ella Dionisio/DMS