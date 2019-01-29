President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday visited Jolo in Sulu after twin blasts struck in a church that resulted in at least 20 people dead.

Duterte arrived around 2:15 pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral to inspect the blast site.

Duterte was briefed by his officials about the security measures being undertaken in the

province and country.

He visited the wounded soldiers and civilians. He also condoled with the families of those who died in the explosion. Duterte assured the victims and their families that justice will be served and he will wait until the investigation is finished.

Duterte's three-hour visit ended when he left the province around 5:38 pm.

Earlier in Malacanang, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte was ''outraged'' and ''disappointed''by the incident.

Government security officials said they are eyeing six suspects who might belong to two terrorist groups.

Suspects were caught in a CCTV camera footage and were seen moving suspiciously.

The two explosion that happened inside and outside the church also resulted in 112 injured. Ella Dionisio/DMS