Two alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter which lasted one hour and 30 minutes with government troops in Surigao del Norte early Friday morning.

First Lieutenant Ken Enciso, civil military operations officer of the 30th Infantry Battalion, said government troops found two dead NPA members after an encounter around 4 am in the outskirts of Sitio Little Baguio, Barangay Payapag, Bacuag.

“(The)30IB was conducting security operations in response to a report from a concerned citizen on the presence of NPAs in the said Sitio,” Enciso said.

The troops encountered around 30 fully armed terrorists of Guerilla Front 16 (GF16) of North Eastern Mindanao Regional Command (NEMRC) led by Alias JD/Bern.

Enciso said the government side had no casualties. He added the NPAs ‘’are believed to be wounded in the clash as blood stains were visible in the withdrawal route.’’

The cadavers were properly turned over to barangay officials and Philippine National Police personnel for proper disposition and identification.

Troops were able to overrun the camp of alleged rebels and recovered rifles, landmine, magazines, medicines, personal belongings and subversive documents. Ella Dionisio/DMS