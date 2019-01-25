Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founder Nur Misuari, who allegedly masterminded the Zamboanga City siege in 2013, is not a threat to the proposed Bangsamoro region, Malaca?ang said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte is planning to talk to Misuari after the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

"Not really a threat. He (Duterte) considers Nur Misuari as someone - with his group - can help in the end of the conflict in Mindanao. You must remember that Nur Misuari is until now perceived to be the leader of the Muslims," he said.

Sulu province, where Misuari hails from rejected the Bangsamoro Organic Law, creating the BARMM.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II also filed a petition before the Supreme Court to declare BOL unconstitutional.

While the "No" votes won in the plebiscite on January 21, Sulu’s inclusion in BARMM will depend on the overall votes in ARMM.

"Well, as we said earlier, the President will respect the sovereign will of a particular electorate. But winning doesn’t mean that they will go against the law," Panelo said on the result of the plebiscite in Sulu.

Misuari allegedly masterminded the Zamboanga siege in 2013, leaving at least 100 dead and thousands displaced.

He has pending cases before the court. Celerina Monte/DMS