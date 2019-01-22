Sultan Kudarat, Magundanao ? The chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Al-haj Murad Ebrahim assured Filipino Muslim voters his group would respect a rejection of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Answering questions from reporters after he voted at 10:23 am in his hometown school precinct here, he said, he would respect a “no” win in the elections. A negative vote in the plebiscite would scrap the BOL.

“We are ready to accept if there’s a no vote,” he said.

“Then we will continue to strive that agreement be implemented. But it is now the duty of government to implement it,” he added.

Malacanang is confident of victory in this plebiscite, the third to be held since 1977, when then President Ferdinand Marcos created the regional government composed by Regions 9 (Western Mindanao) and 12 (Central Mindanao), and in 2001, which sought to expand the original territory covered by the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). DMS