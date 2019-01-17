Three ships under the China People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN)Task Group is set to arrive in Manila Thursday.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy public affairs director, said the replenishment ship Dong Ping Hu and Chinese frigates Wu Hu and Han Dan will arrived at Pier 15 in South Harbor, Manila for a four-day goodwill visit in the country.

Welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon arrival of the China PLA Navy vessels after a customary meeting procedure conducted by a designated Philippine Navy vessel,” he said.

Zata said this is the second time that vessels from PLAN visit the country since Rodrigo Duterte became president.

Zata said the first goodwill visit was made by two guided missile frigates, Changchun , a type 052C guided missile destroyer and Jingzhou, a type 054A guided missile frigate); and Chaohu (890) a type 903 replenishment ship at Sasa Wharf in Davao City from April 30 to May 02, 2017.

It can be recalled that Yuan Wang 7, a Chinese government vessel arrived at the Port of Sasa Wharf, Davao City for replenishment on August 31 2018. A Chinese research ship, Yuan Wang 3, also visited Davao City port in July 2017. Robina Asido/DMS