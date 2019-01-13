The Philippine National Police (PNP) will implement checkpoints and ban carrying guns outside of residence in different parts of the country starting Sunday until June 12.

“In general there will be an intensified conduct of checkpoint operations and there will be implementation of gun ban starting tomorrow not only in the Bangsamoro areas but also in the entire Philippines because the election () period starts tomorrow,” said Chief Supt. Benigno Durana Jr., PNP spokesman, said in television interview on Saturday.

Setting up checkpoints is based on a memorandum to all regional directors that was issued by PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde pursuant to Commission on Elections (Comelec) resolution No. 10468.

In a press release, the PNP noted that the “Memorandum directed Regional Directors to establish at least one checkpoint in each of the country's 1600 cities and municipalities in coordination with the local Comelec Officer and AFP territorial unit in the area.”

It noted the checkpoints will be set up in strategic locations across the country aims to intercept guns, explosives and other instruments of violence, including illegal security personnel that may mar the holding of peaceful, credible and fair polls.

“The Memorandum also specifically instructed the Regional Directors to personally lead the kick-off of checkpoint operations simultaneously nationwide at 12:01 am of Sunday January 13,” it stated.

Durana said as part of the PNP's security preparation, government forces intensified law enforcement operations.

“There is also an intensified law enforcement operation against private armed groups and gun for hire which we believed that these are the crime () problem that we need to deal with because these are the sources of security concerns that we need to address to make sure that were holding a clean, honest and peaceful plebiscite in the Bangsamoro,” he said.

Durana said the PNP has thousands of personnel in the plebiscites for the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) on January 21 and February 6.

“Actually they were already deployed, and ( PNP) will be adding One battalion of Special Action Force to augment the security arrangement that we have already deployed,” he said.

“About 10,000 (policemen) so far that we have earmarked to be deployed will be manning all the critical areas... there will be one battalion of Special Action Force from the PNP that will be on standby to make sure that will have the () that would be credible, peaceful and honest,” he added.

Durana said authorities will provide security for foreign representatives that will observe the plebiscite.

“Definitely it could not only be Japan but I am sure there will be some representative foreign observers from other countries like the European Union, and the North American countries and probably some of our neighbors here is Southeast Asia observe this plebiscite particularly,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS