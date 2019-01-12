Malaca?ang expressed optimism on Friday the the newly-passed telecommuting law could help ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila and other urban areas in the country.

Republic Act 11165, otherwise known as the Telecommuting Act, signed on December 20 last year, allows an employee in the private sector to work from an alternative workplace with the use of telecommunication and/or computer technologies.

"Times are changing and we have seen how the government responds and adapts to different work environments," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

With its full implementation of the new law, he said, "we are optimistic that this arrangement can also contribute in easing the traffic conditions in Metro Manila and in other urban areas."

He assures that the "landmark" piece of legislation will give fair treatment to telecommuting employees in the private sector who can now work from home or any place outside the employers’ premises, and still be given the same treatment and entitlements as those employees physically working at the offices.

"We are confident that the Department of Labor and Employment will perform thoroughly as it leads the government put into action the directives of the law," he added.

Panelo said the Palace also lauded the Congress for the passage of the law. Celerina Monte/DMS