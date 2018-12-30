At least three were confirmed dead by police after tropical depression "Usman" caused landslides in the Bicol Region before it weakened into a low-pressure area as it made landfall over Eastern Samar Saturday morning.

Mauro Alegre, 26, his wife Mia Lorete, 20, and son Marco Alegre, 3 died when a landslide hit their home in Barangay San Francisco, Legazpi City, Albay at 1:23 am, a report by the Bicol regional police office said.

Authorities have yet to confirm reports of missing persons in other areas in Bicol region due to rains from "Usman".

Caramoan Mayor Agnes Popa said in an interview over dzMM state of calamity was declared over Catanduanes.

As of 8 am, the low pressure area was estimated by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration ( Pagasa) at 50 kilometers west-northwest of Catbalogan City, Samar or 105 kilometers east-southeast of Masbate.

The low pressure area, along with the tailend of a cold front, will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol, Aurora, Quezon, Mindoro provinces, Romblon and northern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Group of Islands.

It added rains light to moderate rains are expected over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Cavite. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS