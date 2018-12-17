Authorities have been looking at land dispute as the possible motive for the hacking incident resulting to the death of a family of six in Gonzaga, Cagayan province, police said on Sunday.

Gonzaga police initially reported that the victims identified as Dizon Oandasan, Wilson Oandasan, Karen Oandasan, Sany Oandasan, Dizon Oandasan Jr. and Juanito Soliva died after they were shot by the suspects due to empty shells from caliber 22 gun that were retrieved from the area.

But it was found out later that all the victims sustained multiple hack wounds on different parts of their body, including napes and necks, apparently causing their instantaneous death.

The cadavers were found in various locations around the family's house in Sitio San Francisco, Barangay Ipil in Gonzaga town on Saturday. But the incident could have happened on Friday because the bodies were already stiff, police said.

A three year-old child, identified as Denisson Oandasan, who was in critical condition, was discovered in front of the house with similar hack wounds. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The suspects were yet to be identified, police said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS