Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said Saturday that Nicanor Faeldon Jr. will not get special treatment as he will be treated as any ordinary drug suspect.

According to Albayalde, even though Faeldon Jr., eldest son of Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon, was tested negative for illegal drugs, he would still undergo the process of investigation.

"There are many individuals who get negative result in drug tests and do not really use illegal drugs but they are still involved," he said.

Violation of Section 6 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act was filed against Faeldon Jr. by the Naga City Police Saturday afternoon.

According to SPO2 Robias Bongon, Public Information Officer of Naga City Police Office, the younger Faeldon's case was changed from violation of Section 7 for visiting a drug den to Section 6 or maintaining drug den since Faeldon Jr. made a statement that he was temporarily staying in Russel Lanuzo's house.

The case is punishable and has penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P100,000 to P500,000.

Lanuzo, who was the subject of the search warrant conducted on Friday, is facing charges for alleged possession and use of illegal drugs. Meanwhile, Manuel Niebres and Allan Valdez were both charged for the use of illegal drugs and visiting a drug den.

Albayalde also clarified that the older Faeldon did not request for special treatment regarding his son's case.

"He did not seek special treatment for his son. He did not ask for a favor from us," he said.

"I think it's very clear and the director general of BuCor, Director General Faeldon, said that if his son is found guilty, he will never tolerate it. That's a good assurance already," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS