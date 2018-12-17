A Pangasinan councilor, who would run for vice mayor, was shot dead on Sunday morning, police said.

Councilor Banjamin Oculto Jr. of Santo Tomas, Pangasinan was crossing the street and was on his way to his car after visiting Jesus Christ Church when the suspects shot him at about 10:40am, according to Santo Tomas police.

Oculto, who was rushed to Dr. Chan Hospital, was declared dead on arrival after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his body, including his head.

After a brief firefight with the responding patrol operatives, the alleged assailant, identified as Jun Jun Vidal, was arrested.

The police seized an M-16 rifle with several magazines and and pieces of ammunition from the suspect.

Vidal's alleged three unidentified cohorts escaped from the crime scene on board a sky blue Toyota Corolla with no plate number.

Santo Tomas Municipal Police and nearby police stations have launched manhunt operations against the other suspects.

Authorities were still determining the motive for killing the town official. They were trying to find out if the murder was connected to Oculto's decision to run as vice mayor of Santo Tomas in the 2019 midterm polls. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS