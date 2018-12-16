Six persons were reported dead while a three-year-old is in critical condition as armed men entered a house and shot them Saturday morning in Sitio San Francisco, Barangay Ipil, Gonzaga, Cagayan.

In an interview with dzMM, Chief Inspector Elpidio Zingapan, Gonzaga chief of police, said around 7:30 am, they received a call from Barangay Ipil captain Edgar Rasos about a shooting incident.

He said police retrieved empty shells from a caliber 22 gun. He said the victims might have fought the suspects but did not say how.

"The incident might have happened on Friday night because the bodies were stiff when we arrived the crime scene," Zingapan said.

"It's most likely that three to four persons did this," he added.

Zingapan said his men are still investigating the incident. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS