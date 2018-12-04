President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that he supports the arrest and filing of complaints by the police against former Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Satur Ocampo and 17 others in Davao del Norte.

"I support the police and the military...you must be aware that you cannot remove children from one community to another without the consent of the parents," Duterte told reporters in Malaca?ang.

"That is actually kidnapping," he added.

Ocampo, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and 16 others were arrested in a checkpoint on November 28 in Talaingod, Davao del Norte for transporting 14 lumad minors allegedly without their parents' consent.

They were charged with kidnapping and human trafficking. An executive judge of Tagum City Regional Trial Court ordered their release on Saturday night after each of the posted P80,000 bail.

But Ocampo's group said that they were on humanitarian mission and rescued the children and teachers from the harassment of the paramilitary and soldiers.

Duterte accused the communist New People's Army of "controlling" lumads.

"That's the problem with the communists. They are using the lumad, that's why most of them are being killed," he said.

"So we have to gather them back again, and tell them 'look, stop f__king with the communists they will just detsroy you'," he added.

Duterte maintained his accusation that Bayan Muna and other militant groups, such Kilusang Mayo Uno and Gabriela, are fronts of the NPA.

"Satur Ocampo is fronting Bayan (Muna), Bayan is a front of the Communist Party of the Philippines. Why are we going to make a drama here?" he said. Celerina Monte/DMS