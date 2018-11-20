President Rodrigo Duterte is set to receive in Malacanang on Tuesday Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first of a Chinese leader since 2005.

In a statement on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Xi's two-day state visit in the Philippines "is a turning point" in both countries' histories.

"The President and the entire Filipino nation look forward to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s forthcoming state visit to the Philippines, which will begin tomorrow, November 20," he said.

But some militant groups are set to hold protest rallies on Tuesday in front of the Chinese Embassy in Makati City to assert Philippine sovereignty over the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippines has been claiming part of the South China Sea, locally named as the West Philippine Sea. But China has been claiming almost the entire area, including those within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. It even constructed artificial islands in areas claimed by the Philippines.

But despite the Chinese activities in the disputed waters, including its militarization in the area, Panelo hailed Xi for his "continued efforts to promote peace and stability in the region."

"We laud President Xi for China’s continued efforts to promote peace and stability in our region, through dialogues and consultations in handling the South China Sea issue, as we share his aspiration to bring our nations’ relationship to a higher level of collaboration. Indeed, amity solves international disputes and even forges a more powerful alliance between both countries against threats to security, including terrorism, violent extremism, criminality, and the drug menace," he said.

When Duterte assumed office in 2016, he decided to take a softer stance with China and put at the back burner for the meantime the ruling of the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration favoring the Philippines and invalidating China's historic and sovereign claims over the South China Sea through its nine-dash line.

Panelo said Xi's visit to the Philippines marks an opportunity to further strengthen and sustain the bilateral relations with the foreign country.

After the wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park in Manila, Xi will proceed on Tuesday afternoon in Malacanang where there will be military honors for him at the Kalayaan Grounds.

An expanded bilateral meeting led by Duterte and Xi will also be held and to be followed by the signing or exchange of agreements that the two leaders will witness.

They will also issue a joint press statement, to be followed by a "restricted meeting and exchange of gifts of the two leaders.

Duterte will also host a state banquet for the visiting Chinese official and the members of his delegation.

Panelo said China is now considered as the Philippines' top trading partner, a leading export market, and one of the largest sources of tourists.

The Philippines and China’s shared hopes for their citizens continue to pave the way for closer bonds between the two nations. Owing to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s cautious, pragmatic and diplomatic yet independent foreign policy, we anticipate more opportunities to forge better cooperation and friendship with China," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS