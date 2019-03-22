President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a proclamation declaring March 22, 2019 as "Emilo Aguinaldo Day" to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary.

Under Proclamation No. 621 issued on November 8, Duterte directed the National Historical Commission of the Philippines to lead the implementation of the program of activities.

"The NHCP may convene an inter-agency task force to plan, coordinate and implement effectively all programs, projects and activities relative to this milestone event," the proclamation read.

The other agencies concerned were tasked to give full support and assistance to the NHCP.

Funding for the commemorative activities will be sourced from the regular appropriations of the concerned agencies.

Aguinaldo was the first president of the Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS