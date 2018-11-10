An official of the Communist Party of the Philippines and his two companions arrested Thursday for illegal possession of firearms and explosives appeared before the Office of the Quezon City Prosecutors Friday for inquest, police said.

Vicente Ladlad, Alberto Villamor and Virginia Villamor appeared with their lawyers before the prosecutors office. Acting City Prosecutors Julan Ilao evaluated the pieces of evidence and the case resolution is waiting for the approval of the chief of inquest prosecutors.

Ladlad, a member of the communist party's central committee and one of the peace consultants of the National Democratic Front and the Villamors were arrested in Novaliches while a search warrant was being implemented. The search yielded guns, explosives and ammunition, police said. DMS