The police chief of the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) region on Tuesday said a president of a university denied he is involved in an incident where illegal drugs found in his vehicle.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario, the regional police director, said Divine Word College- Calapan president Fr. Cris Cordero denied this and added he has no idea why his name is being dragged in the post that went viral.

"This pertains to the viral (post) in social media of an incident where alleged illegal drugs were planted by policemen during a checkpoint in an undisclosed area," Apolinario said.

He added a certain Father Bong of Veritas and a certain Merle Basco identified the victim as Fr. Cordero in separate messages. The two posts could not be located.

Apolinario said Cordero volunteered to come out in the media if this issue about him will persist.

"With this development, the PNP is encouraging the supposed victim to come forward or personally approach the CPNP ( Chief of the PNP) so we can have this serious allegation validated and investigate some erring policemen whose actions destroy the credibility of the PNP," he said.

He advised the public to stop spreading news and reports that are unconfirmed and without basis.