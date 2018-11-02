A Manila police officer was arrested by authorities Wednesday night after he was caught using cocaine inside a club in Taguig City.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, Southern Police District spokesperson, said arrested was PO1 Redentor Bautista, 34, and assigned at Manila Police District Station 1.

Reports said the members of Police Community Precinct 7 arrested Bautista around 11:45 pm after receiving a call for assistance from the Island Palace Club.

One of the bouncers at the Island Palace Club was said to have caught Bautista using cocaine inside the comfort room.

Authorities recovered one transparent plastic ziplock containing a white substance weighing around 0.4 grams suspected to be cocaine and a piece of a small cut straw marked and preserved as LEO with date and signature of Bautista.

Taguig City police reported that Bautista's arrest to Chief Superintendent Rolando Anduyan, Manila Police District director.

They informed Anduyan that an investigation and filing of a case against Bautista will be done.

The suspect was brought to the Police Community Precinct 7 in Bonifacio Global Circle. He was turned over to the Station Drug Enforcement Unit, Taguig City Police Station where he underwent testing while a complaint for initial violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 was being prepared against him.

NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar on Thursday confronted Bautista and told him to quit from the service.

"Everyone is preparing for Undas (All Saints' Day) and you, what are you doing? Using cocaine inside a club? What kind of policeman are you?" Eleazar said. "You have no right to stay as policeman, resign now!," he said.

Bautista who has been in the PNP since 2013 will face criminal and administrative charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS