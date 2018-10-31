Malaca?ang extended its sympathies to the family of singer Rico J. Puno who passed away on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Puno contributed a lot in the Philippine music industry.

"We express our condolences to the legend that is Rico J. Puno," he said.

Panelo said he personally felt sad about Puno's death.

"And personally I feel sad. We had a duet I think four years ago in my show. He's a personal friend," he said.

Panelo said his duet with Puno was in the former's TV show during Christmas. Panelo added he was supposed

to be a special guest in Puno's December 15 concert.

Puno passed away due to cardiac arrest at St. Luke's Medical Center Global City in Taguig City. He was 65.

He became famous in the mid-1970s, especially with his version of the Barbra Streisand song The Way We Were. Other big hits included the soulful May Bukas Pa and bouncy Macho Gwapito. Puno was also a councilor in Makati. Celerina Monte/DMS