Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles is being eyed as the new Cabinet Secretary, Malaca?ang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte will make the announcement.

"He's (Nograles) one of those being considered. The announcement will be made by the President himself," he said.

A Palace source confirmed that Nograles will be the successor of Leoncio Evasco Jr., who resigned as Cabinet Secretary following his filing of certificate of candidacy for governor in Bohol.

Nograles will take his oath of office next week, the source said.

Panelo said Duterte will also name the other appointees in some other positions, which were left vacant by those who filed their COCs.

Nograles, who is on his third and last term as congressman, initially planned to run for the Senate in the May 2019 elections under the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino?Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban). Celerina Monte/DMS