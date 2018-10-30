President Rodrigo Duterte has assured he would not declare martial law in the entire Philippines.

However, Duterte warned that he would use the "strongest" political tools available to address the problems in the country.

In a speech in Davao City on Sunday night, Duterte said he is almost half way to his six-year term as president.

"If I cannot do miracles for this country, then I will just say that you know, let us just respect each others...do not force me to do something which...I will not declare martial law, but just like what I'm doing, I will go for the strongest tools - political tools in my hand," he said.

He cited the case of the drug lords, whom he said he would be happy to kill.

"My God, I will be happy to kill you. Just don't f*** with my country," Duterte said.

Since Duterte assumed office in June 2016, he declared an all-out war against illegal drugs. Since then, over 4,000 drug suspects have been killed in the police operations.

Duterte said he was elected to office to establish order in the country.

Martial law has been declared in Mindanao after the Maute-ISIS terrorists attack Marawi City last year. Its declaration has been extended until end of this year.

But the Duterte administration is not discounting the possibility of further extending martial rule imposition in southern Philippines after it expires on December 31. Celerina Monte/DMS