The National Capital Region Police Office on Sunday said it is all set for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

NCRPO chief Director Guillermo Eleazar, in a radio interview, said that some 3,500 policemen and other force multipliers will be deployed in various cemeteries and transportation hubs, such as bus terminals, train stations and airports.

“We are expecting in the coming days, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday, the influx of people who are going to their provinces,” Eleazar said.

He said they are monitoring two bus terminals, 59 train stations, four airports and five piers in Metro Manila.

He added that around 78 cemeteries and 38 columbaries were also being secured.

“We tasked all chiefs of police and station commanders on what they have to do on the different sectors in our community in the coming Undas,” he said.

NCRPO also prepared police help desks.

As part of the preparation for November 1 and 2, Eleazar conducted an inspection at Manila North Cemetery on Sunday.

“The NCRPO will double the police visibility and intensify police operations to ensure public safety and protection in the whole Metro Manila,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS