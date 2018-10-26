President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza and columnist Ramon Tulfo as his special envoys.

In the appointment papers released to the media on Thursday, Duterte named Dureza as his special envoy to the European Union from July 1 to December 31 this year.

Dureza replaced late Senator Edgardo Angara from the post.

Tulfo, on the other hand, was appointed as special envoy to China for a term of six months.

Initially, Tulfo reportedly would run for the Senate in the May 2019 elections under the administration Partido Demokratiko Pilipino?Lakas ng Bayan.

But he did not file his COC during the filing period early this month.

Duterte also named reporter Racquel Tobias as undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Prior to her appointment, Tobias was a veteran reporter of state-run People's Television covering Malacanang. Celerina Monte/DMS