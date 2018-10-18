The Commission on Higher Education said on Wednesday that it respects academic freedom.

Cinderella Jaro, CHED Officer-in-charge executive director, made the statement after the military claimed the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army ( CPP-NPA) has been recruiting members from the 18 colleges and universities in Metro Manila.

"The Commission recognizes academic freedom, freedom of expression of the state universities and of course of the students," she said in a press briefing in Malacanang.

But she said while there is academic freedom, rules, laws, and regulations should also be considered.

So far, Jaro said there was no formal communication yet from the Armed Forces of the Philippines or from the Philippine National Police regarding the supposed recruitment by the CPP-NPA from the 18 higher education institutions.

"As of now, we have not received official communication from AFP or from PNP as to the information that they received that these state universities are somehow engaged in this plot," she said.

Once the CHED receives such official communication, Jaro said her office would determine the next action to be taken.

The military earlier brought up the supposed Red October plot by the communist rebels to oust President Rodrigo Duterte from office. But the alleged plot did not materialize. Celerina Monte/DMS