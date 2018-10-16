Special Assistant to the President Bong Go entered the Senate race after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 2019 polls.

Speaking to reporters after filing his COC as President Rodrigo Duterte stood by, Go said: "“After months of contemplating and conferring with people that the President and I trust, today I have finally come to a decision. I am running for public office.”

“Like my mentor, I would like to serve the people. Like the President, I would like to put the nation and the people first,” said Go.

Go said he will enhance the fight against corruption, crime and illegal drugs.

“I believe there is a need for tapang ( firmness) at malasakit ( compassion) in the Senate,” said Go as he referred to the campaign slogan of Duterte in the 2016 presidential race.

Also joining Go in the Comelec were Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Cayetano, ex justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, and Presidential Anti-Crime Commission spokesman Greco Belgica. DMS