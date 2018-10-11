President Rodrigo Duterte left for Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday night to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Leaders' Gathering.

Duterte left at 6:17pm via Awang Airport in Maguindanao. He did not deliver a departure speech.

Prior to his departure, Duterte visited the wake of the five slain agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at St. Ignatius Chapel Camp Siongco, Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Duterte will return to Davao City late Thursday night. Celerina Monte/DMS