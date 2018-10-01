Authorities killed two alleged illegal drug suspects in an encounter in San Pedro, Laguna last Saturday.

Laguna Provincial Police Office identified the two slain individuals as Michael Samson, who was a subject of the operation, and a certain alias Batman.

Officers from San Pedro City Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation against Samson at around 7pm at his residence in Sitio Lubungan, Brgy. San Antonio.

Sensing that he was transacting to a police officer, Samson allegedly got his gun and fired towards the operatives. His companion, alias Batman, also allegedly tried to fight the authorities.

The two suspects, who sustained gunshot wounds, were brought to a hospital but they were declared dead on arrival.

Recovered from the scene were one transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and the suspects' alleged pistols. Ella Dionisio/DMS