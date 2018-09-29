The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday another Filipino household service worker committed suicide in Saudi Arabia.

The Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah said the deceased domestic worker, a 40-year-old separated mother of two, hanged herself at her employer’s residence in Jizan Province, more than 600 kilometers south of Jeddah, on Wednesday.

Consul General Edgar Badajos said a consular team is in Jizan to gather more information on the circumstances behind the death of the Filipina worker.

Badajos is in touch with the family of the deceased and has conveyed the condolences of the DFA. He also assured the family of assistance in repatriating the remains as soon as possible. DMS