The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said an overseas Filipino worker in Saudi Arabia was shot and killed after allegedly stabbing to death his Saudi manager and a Pakistani co-worker and wounding several others on Wednesday afternoon.

In a DFA statement late Wednesday,initial reports from the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah said the incident happened in Farasan Island, 50 kilometers offshore from the southern city of Jizan.

Consul General Edgar Badajos said based on initial reports the Filipino allegedly first stabbed the Pakistani after an argument and then also stabbed the Saudi and several other coworkers when they tried to intervene.

Badajos said security personnel of the company, a subcontractor of the Saudi Electric Company, immediately responded and shot and killed the Filipino.

He said a team from the Consulate is being sent to Jizan, located more than 600 kilometers from Jeddah, to gather more information about the incident and assist in repatriating the remains of the Filipino whose identify is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. DMS