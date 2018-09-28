Malacanang defended on Thursday the government's economic managers who went to the United Kingdom amid criticisms by some labor groups their trip was untimely as the Filipinos are suffering from high inflation and weaker peso.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Cabinet members were in London to promote the Philippines as an investment destination.

"If we're not going to sell our country, the investors will not come here," he said.

He underscored the importance of UK as it is one of the top sources of Philippine investments.

"Since they are no longer member of the European Union, it's more important to have a marketing push in the United Kingdom. So I think their presence is very well justified, especially the economic managers because they are marketing the Philippines," Roque said.

The militant labor groups said the trip was ill-timed, especially with the peso weakening and problem on contractualization, among others.

The Cabinet officials recently embarked on a trip to UK for the Philippine Economic Briefing. Those who joined in the trip were Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and CEO Vivencio Dizon. Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez and Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat were also present in a series of meetings and roundtable discussions with British firms and companies. Celerina Monte/DMS