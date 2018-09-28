The government is ready to wipe out the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group whose members are reportedly regrouping, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Abu Sayyaf bandits could have been regrouping after most of them have been neutralized.

"We are ready to face the threat from the Abu Sayyaf...rest assured that whatever recruitment they are engaged in, the government is capable to pulverize them," he said.

The Malaysian The Star Online has reported that after after a 21-month hiatus, the Abu Sayyaf is posing fresh threats to Sabah’s east coast.

It reported that the Abu Sayyaf sub-commanders are regrouping after nearly two years on the run. Celerina Monte/DMS